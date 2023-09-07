jueves, septiembre 7, 2023
Cuba will enhance ties with its emigrants, Díaz-Canel said

Havana, Sep 7.- Cuba will continue to strengthen ties with its nationals abroad, Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel said this wednesday, recalling the so-called Dialogue of ’78, promoted by the historic leader, Fidel Castro.
Through his account on X, formerly Twitter, the head of state pointed out that the invitation made by Fidel Castro, to Cubans living in the United States, on September 6, 1978, began a continuous and irreversible path in the relationship between Cuba and its emigration.

“Much progress has been made through permanent dialogue and we will continue to do so. At the upcoming IV La Nación y la Emigración Conference, we will reaffirm the commitment #UnidosXLaPatria,” the president highlighted on the social network.

Cuba will hold the IV Conference The Nation and Emigration on November 18 and 19 in Havana, as a sign of the Government’s unequivocal will to continue deepening ties and dialogue with its nationals abroad.

According to Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, the meeting will have a special meaning for young people, who although born in other latitudes, identified with, defend and love the country (Cuba) of their parents and ancestors. “It will be an excellent opportunity to get closer to their roots,” he said. (Taken from Prensa Latina)

