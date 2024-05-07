Raúl Castro and Díaz-Canel attend funeral services of high official

Early this Monday morning, Raúl Castro and the executive secretary of the Council of Ministers, Brigadier General Amado Ricardo Guerra, stood guard of honor before the ashes of Andollo, who died on May 3rd at the age of 78.

According to a report on Cuban television, at the Veterans Pantheon in the capital Necropolis of Colón, the Cuban leader offered his condolences to the family of the prominent officer and highlighted the virtues and merits of the deceased revolutionary.

Subsequently, the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, accompanied by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, also stood guard of honor before the urn with the remains of the relevant soldier.

Floral offerings from the highest leadership of the Caribbean country, the Revolutionary Armed Forces, the Association of Combatants of the Revolution and various national organizations were placed at the site.

Reserve Major General Andollo held different responsibilities, becoming second chief of the General Staff, General Chief of the Operations Directorate and others in the highest leadership of the Government. (Take from Prensa Latina)(Pictures taken froM RHC)