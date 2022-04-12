Specialized media corroborates safety of Cuba’s Abdala vaccine

Havana, Apr 12.- The Lancet Discovery Science, from the United Kingdom, published a scientific article on Cuba’s Abdala vaccine against Covid-19, describing it as safe, well-tolerated and an inducer of a powerful immune response against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The article was published in the eClinical Medicine journal, a peer-reviewed open access medical journal.

It was announced by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), developer of the vaccine, which demonstrated an efficacy of 92.28 percent in Cuba during clinical trials.

Abdala, whose dossier will be submitted to the World Health Organization (WHO) to be recognized internationally is produced at the CIGB-Mariel Technological Industrial Plant, the most modern in Cuba and one of the most advanced in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to specialized sources.

Additionally, Cuba’s homegrown Soberana 02 vaccine, developed by the Finlay Vaccines Institute (IFV), was recognized a few days ago by Germany’s Toxicology journal, which highlighted its safety after a preclinical study that evaluated variables such as pain, inflammation and immune response.

Along with the Soberana Plus vaccine, Cuba has already developed three Covid-19 vaccines and two candidates (Mambisa and Soberana 01), which are still under study.

To date, 35,519,808 doses of those vaccines have been administered to Cubans and 9,922,576 people have completed the vaccination scheme, accounting for 89.6 percent of the the population.

Cuba leads the list in relation to the highest number of vaccine doses per 100 inhabitants, according to the Oxford University’s Our World in Data statistics website.

(Prensa Latina)