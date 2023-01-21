sábado, enero 21, 2023
Cuban government checks measures to face economic situation

Havana, Jan 21.- This Friday, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, and his government team are checking the actions implemented in the provinces to face the country’s economic situation.
The day before, Díaz-Canel met with political and government authorities and entrepreneurs from Guantánamo, Santiago de Cuba, and Granma provinces to determine local potentialities and ease up the implementation of programs to take advantage of them.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Cuba’s Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales, and members of the Council of Ministers participated in several meetings of this kind.

In these gatherings, positive experiences were learnt in applying science and innovation in production and the linkage among economic actors from different property management, companies, and universities.

The Cuban president insisted on implementing alternatives to break limitations imposed by the US blockade, tightened with more than 200 measures by Donald Trump’s government and aggravated by global economic crisis.

Food production, energy savings, attention to vulnerable people and increased exports are priorities as a result of these analyses and a follow-up to the measures implemented by the government and parliament to boost economy and legally develop the rights endorsed in the 2019 Constitution.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

