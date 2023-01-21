Cuban government checks measures to face economic situation

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Cuba’s Communist Party Organization Secretary Roberto Morales, and members of the Council of Ministers participated in several meetings of this kind.

In these gatherings, positive experiences were learnt in applying science and innovation in production and the linkage among economic actors from different property management, companies, and universities.

The Cuban president insisted on implementing alternatives to break limitations imposed by the US blockade, tightened with more than 200 measures by Donald Trump’s government and aggravated by global economic crisis.

Food production, energy savings, attention to vulnerable people and increased exports are priorities as a result of these analyses and a follow-up to the measures implemented by the government and parliament to boost economy and legally develop the rights endorsed in the 2019 Constitution.

