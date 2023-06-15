jueves, junio 15, 2023
Russian State Duma chairman ratifies unconditional support to Cuba

Moscow, Jun 15.- Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma (Lower House of the Russian Parliament), ratified Wednesday Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero the unconditional support of the legislative body to Cuba.
“The relations between Russia and Cuba are successfully developing on principles of trust, friendship, and mutual assistance. The Russian Federation and the State Duma have always supported Cuba,” the Russian official emphasized while receiving the head of the Cuban Government at his headquarters.

At the meeting, Volodin confirmed that Russian lawmakers, regardless of their political positions, oppose the pressure of sanctions on sovereign nations orchestrated from the West.

Volodin stressed that cooperation between Havana and Moscow is based on the work done by the heads of State, Vladimir Putin and Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The head of the Cuban Government conveyed greetings to Volodin on behalf of Esteban Lazo, President of Cuba’s National People’s Power Assembly, while thanking Russian lawmakers for their continued support to Cuba in its struggle against the US blockade.

“Cuba supports Russia in all international forums and strongly condemns all unjust sanctions applied to its country. We also oppose all attempts to isolate Russia and spread Russophobia in the international arena,” the Cuban minister added.

The Cuba delegation’s tour of Russia began on June 6 and will conclude on June 17, after Marrero participates in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Taken from Prensa Latina)

