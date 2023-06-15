Russian State Duma chairman ratifies unconditional support to Cuba

At the meeting, Volodin confirmed that Russian lawmakers, regardless of their political positions, oppose the pressure of sanctions on sovereign nations orchestrated from the West.

Volodin stressed that cooperation between Havana and Moscow is based on the work done by the heads of State, Vladimir Putin and Miguel Díaz-Canel.

The head of the Cuban Government conveyed greetings to Volodin on behalf of Esteban Lazo, President of Cuba’s National People’s Power Assembly, while thanking Russian lawmakers for their continued support to Cuba in its struggle against the US blockade.

“Cuba supports Russia in all international forums and strongly condemns all unjust sanctions applied to its country. We also oppose all attempts to isolate Russia and spread Russophobia in the international arena,” the Cuban minister added.

The Cuba delegation’s tour of Russia began on June 6 and will conclude on June 17, after Marrero participates in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. (Taken from Prensa Latina)