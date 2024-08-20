The military institution stated on the Zvezda television channel that it analyzes in detail and deeply the information from independent channels about Kiev’s preparations to attack the plant.

In the opinion of the Russian military authorities, the aim is to accuse Moscow of self-firing at the plant to create reasons to attack nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

We believe that such actions by the Ukrainian Government, supported by its Western sponsors, directly violate the international convention adopted by the United Nations General Assembly resolution on April 13, 2005, about fighting acts of nuclear terrorism, the Ministry added. (Take from Prensa Latina)