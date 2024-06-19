miércoles, junio 19, 2024
Russia to increase technological cooperation with Latin America

Moscow, Jun 19.- Russia and Latin America need to promote cooperation in information technology, which will boost their trade and economic relations, said the representative of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Margarita Iskandarova.

“There are all the possibilities to do so, and Russian specialists in this field are known everywhere, while in Latin America in recent years there has been a real boom in the field of digitalization and the development of artificial intelligence”, Iskandarova said to the Sputnik news agency.

“Information technology currently covers almost all economic sectors in Latin American countries, including the banking system, health, creative industries, and agriculture”, Iskandrova stressed.

Currently, she said, trade and economic relations between Russia and Latin America focus mainly on the agricultural and mining industries. (Take from Prensa Latina)

