Russia and Cuba advocate for strengthening of bilateral cooperation

Moscow, Nov 20.- The Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation, Sergei Ryabkov and the Director General of Bilateral Affairs of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emilio Lozada, advocated for the strengthening of cooperation, the diplomatic service of Russia reported.

In a meeting that took place on Thursday in Moscow, both officials analyzed priority issues of the ties between Russia and Cuba, in addition to other issues on the regional and international agenda.

Ryabkov and Losada confirmed the interest of both countries in deepening exchanges in a wide spectrum of development areas, based on the spirit of the strategic alliance that defines relations between Russia and Cuba.

The spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry of Russia, Maria Zakharova, made statements to the press expressing her country’s rejection of interference in the internal affairs of Cuba, regarding the destabilization plans organized by the United States against Cuba.

The representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the consequences of the unprecedented tightening of Washington’s blockade against Cuba are being completely silenced, and stated that Russia will continue to provide its comprehensive support to Cuba, in line with the close friendly relations between the two countries and peoples.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borísov assured on October 13th, during a working visit, that Russia will continue to assist Cuba as a strategic partner and will send more humanitarian aid before the end of the year; he also stressed that, despite the difficult situation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the tightening of the US blockade, the strategic partnership between the two nations remains an unwavering priority for the Russian Government.

(Prensa Latina)