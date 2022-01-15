Russia donates supplies to Cuba to face Covid- 19

Havana, Jan 15.-Russia sent to Cuba a new donation that consists of 24 tons of sanitary materials to face the Covid-19 pandemic, informed the Emabssy of Russia in the capital.

On its Twitter account, the embassy added that these supplies include multi-purpose medical protection suits and syringes.

During the present year, the authorities of Moscow have sent to the Caribbean island various donations to help facing Covid-19, in view of the economic difficulties that Cuba is facing to acquire all kinds of supplies due to the aggravation of the blockade imposed by the United States even during the pandemic.

Those donations correspond mainly to food, medicines and supplies for the public health sector, such as disposable face masks, pulmonary ventilators, oxygen concentrators, syringes and medicines.

(Prensa Latina)