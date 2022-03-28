Romerias de Mayo to be held face-to-face in 2022

Havana, Mar 28.- The 29th edition of Romerias de Mayo will be held again in a face-to-face format in 2022, after two years of celebrations on digital platforms, its organizers announced.

The slogan of the World Festival of Artistic Youth will be “Youth for the Peace of Peoples” and its current edition will be dedicated to the 65th anniversary of the assassination of the Sergio and Luis Saiz Montes de Oca brothers.

The event is scheduled for May 2 to 8 in the Cuban city of Holguin, where musical groups, dance and theater companies, researchers, writers, cultural promoters and painters will gather to be part of this Festival of Traditions and Modernity.

The event’s agenda includes the International Congress of Thought Memoria Nuestra (Our Memory), dedicated to research and reflection as a platform for the confluence of decolonization and identity, as well as the Camara Azul (Blue Camera) event, to screen films, and the traditional Fiesta de los Abrazos (Festival of Embraces).

According to promoters, the event will focus on the universality of regional cultures, the interrelation between the arts and generations, experimental and avant-garde exercises and a well-deserved tribute to the founding fathers.

Promoted by the Hermanos Saiz Association, since 1992 Romerias de Mayo have been projected as a bastion of cultural diversity and a vehicle for artists to find communication and peace through exchange.

