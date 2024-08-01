Remains of missing people found in military property in Uruguay
Montevideo, Jul 31.- The search for people who were disappeared during the dictatorship in Uruguay resulted in the finding of human remains on Tuesday in an army property, where the bones of communist militant Amelia Sanjurjo appeared in June 2023. The skeleton was found in the 14th Infantry Battalion in Toledo, in Canelones department, where a torture center operated during the de facto regime that ruled in Uruguay from 1973 to 1985.
Excavations continued there, and in June they found Sanjurjo’s remains, whose identification took almost a year.
Previously, on October 21, 2011, the remains of teacher Julio Castro were found.
A few meters from where Castro was buried, on March 15, 2012, the remains of Ricardo Blanco, a member of the Revolutionary Communist Party (PCR) and the Power Plant Group and State Telephones (AUTE) and the Inter-Union Plenary in the town of Mercedes, were found. (Take from Prensa Latina)