Deputy prime minister of Cuba in Managua to celebrate 45th anniversary of Popular Sandinista Revolution

Havana, July 19.- The Deputy Prime Minister and Hero of the Republic of Cuba, Ramiro Valdés is in Nicaragua this Friday to participate in the central event for the 45th anniversary of the triumph of the Sandinista Popular Revolution.

Cuba’s embassy in Managua informed the Prensa Latina agency that the commander of the Revolution is heading the delegation made up of the Policy of Cadres of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Humberto Camilo Hernández.

The Cuban delegation also includes the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Josefina Vidal, and the Deputy Director General of Press, Communications and Image of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ileana Fonseca.

The participation of more than 700 international guests and official delegations from Russia, Belarus, Algeria and Iran is expected in the activities for the national holiday in Nicaragua, in addition to a representation of countries from Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia and Africa.

The day before, Vice President Rosario Murillo reiterated her greetings to the brothers and sisters who will accompany Nicaraguans in the celebrations for the Revolution.

On July 19, 1979, the third and last armed revolution in Latin America and the Caribbean in the 20th century triumphed, preceded by the Mexican Revolution (1910) and the Cuban Revolution (1959).

With the victory of the Sandinista National Liberation Front in Nicaragua, 45 years of exploitation by the Somoza military dictatorship came to an end. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)