Red Cross called on Israel to respect the lives of Gazans

Essential services such as medical care, water and electricity must be restored immediately in that territory as a priority to save lives, the agency added.

Following the outbreak of hostilities on October 7, Israel cut off drinking water and electricity services, in addition to blocking supplies of food, fuel and medicine.

Under international humanitarian law, the parties are obliged to protect civilians from the effects of military operations at all times and must ensure that the basic needs of the population are met, the ICRC pointed out.

It noted that thousands of families are sleeping in makeshift shelters or in the open with little food and water.

Destroyed homes and essential infrastructure will take years to rebuild, while hospitals that are still functioning are on the verge of collapse as they run out of supplies to care for the many sick and wounded, it lamented.

Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the ICRC, said she was “shocked by the intolerable level of human suffering” in the coastal enclave. (Taken from Prensa Latina)