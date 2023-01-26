President Diaz-Canel calls to concretize Latin American integration

jueves, enero 26, 2023
Buenos Aires, Jan 26.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel this Wednesday called in Argentina to finalize the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean, and assured that a stage of hope begins after the triumph of progressive and left-wing movements.
In an interview to journalist Victor Hugo Morales for the AM750 radio station, the Cuban president pointed out that the region has all the conditions to confront the most conservative ideas of the right wing.

He highlighted the importance of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) as a space for consultation, representation of the peoples and unity, an element that he considered essential.

We share the need to defend the region as a Zone of Peace. We address the problems that most concern our societies, the possibility of cooperation and the relevance of concretizing projects and programs that favor real integration, Diaz-Canel noted when referring to the 7th Celac Summit of Heads of State and Government, held in Argentina on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the meeting allowed him to meet dear friends such as his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, Vice President Cristina Fernandez, Honduran President Xiomara Castro, and Brazilian Head of State Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, among others.

I think that we will have a stronger America in progressivism, Diaz-Canel said.

I have no confidence or certainty that the United States administration is willing to take steps to eliminate the criminal and brutal blockade against Cuba, but I can assure you that, with our efforts and the support and solidarity of many people in the world, we have the potential to go over that fence, he concluded.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

