Pope Francis expresses closeness to Cuban people

Vatican City, Jul 19.- Pope Francis expressed his closeness with the Cuban people and asked God to help them build an increasingly fair and fraternal society, in peace, dialogue and solidarity.

In a comment after Sunday’s Angelus prayer, the Holy Pontiff noted, ‘I’m also close to the dear Cuban people at this difficult time, particularly the families that suffer most.’

I pray to the Lord to help them build in peace, dialogue and solidarity an increasingly fair and fraternal society, he pointed out.

In that regard, Pope Francis called on ‘all Cubans to entrust themselves to the maternal protection of the Lady of Caridad del Cobre,’ and added that ‘ she will accompany them on this path.’ (Prensa Latina)