Pope Francis called for a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian war

Vatican City, March 4.- Pope Francis yesterday renewed his call for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas, a conflict with serious humanitarian consequences, which threatens to spread in the Middle East.

From the window of his study in the Apostolic Palace of the Vatican, Francis expressed this afternoon in his words to the faithful and pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, after praying the Angelus, that “every day I carry in my heart, with pain , the suffering of the populations” due to the ongoing hostilities.

The Supreme Pontiff referred to “the thousands of dead, wounded, displaced, the immense destruction, which causes pain and terrible consequences for the small and defenseless, who see their future compromised,” due to that conflict, where more than 30 thousand people in the Gaza Strip, victims of Israeli bombings.

“Do we really believe that we can build a better world in this way? Do we really believe that we can achieve peace?”, asked the bishop of Rome, and then expressed that “we all say Enough, please! Stop!”

For this reason, “I encourage the continuation of negotiations for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and throughout the region, so that the hostages are immediately released and returned to their anxiously awaiting loved ones, and the civilian population can have access “sure to the necessary and urgent humanitarian aid,” he stated.

Pope Francis then recalled that Tuesday marks the second International Day for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Awareness, and lamented “How many resources are wasted on military expenditures that, due to the current situation, unfortunately continue to increase! ”.

“I sincerely hope that the international community understands that disarmament is above all a duty, disarmament is a moral duty”, emphasized the Pontiff, who recognized that “courage is required on the part of all members of the great family of Nations.” , to move from the balance of fear to the balance of trust”. (Taken from Prensa Latina)