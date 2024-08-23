Over 50,000 Cuban women are engaged in science and technology

Havana, Aug 23.- More than 50,000 Cuban women were engaged in science and technology activities in 2023, the National Statistics and Information Bureau (ONEI) informed on Thursday.

An estimated 50,633 women, the largest number in the last three years, held technical, administrative, service, and other related jobs, ONEI announced in its latest yearbook edition, Granma newspaper reported.

The figure shows an exponential growth since 2020 when there were 49,958 female workers in science and technology, followed by 2021 with 42,623, and 2022 with 48,088.

The number of female workers in this sector in 2023 was 91,130; some 54,503 of them with a higher educational level; in addition to categorized researchers, especially professors, technologists, and technicians. (Taken from Prensa Latina)