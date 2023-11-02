NAM calls on the United States to lift blockade against Cuba

He noted that the NAM has repeatedly called on the United States to end this practice, which has been going on for more than 60 years.

The Azerbaijani representative stressed that the blockade is a violation of the UN Charter and a violation of Cuba’s rights and its interaction with the international community.

The blockade prevents Cubans from enjoying human rights and is a direct and indirect damage to Cuba’s essential sectors such as public health, education, food and finances, among others.

The NAM also condemned the unjust and unproven inclusion of Cuba in the illegal list of States that sponsor terrorism, Aliyev concluded. (Take from Prensa Latina)