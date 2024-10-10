Cuba commemorates the death in combat of Comandante Ernesto Che Guevara in 1967

Havana, October 9.- Across the Caribbean island of Cuba, people are paying tribute to Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, on the 57th anniversary of his capture and subsequent assassination in Bolivia.

For Cubans, the world-renowned “Che” Guevara bequeathed an ideal of justice and the example of striving to fight for the welfare of all, which marks the efforts of Cuba to this day.

Che’s anti-imperialist political thought and internationalism, even today, constitute the main threads of the confrontation and resistance of the Cuban Revolution — in fighting the hostile actions of the United States for more than six decades.

Che Guevara’s imprint in Cuba begins when he met the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro. From his friendship with Camilo Cienfuegos and his leading role in the armed movement to achieve the triumph of the revolutionary rebel forces against the Batista dictatorship in 1959.

Che’s internationist commitment spread across the seas, until it became a world paradigm — from his participation in movements in other nations. He went to Africa to help in the struggle for the liberation of the continent, and then later fought in Latin America.

On October 8, 1967, Che Guevara fell into the hands of the Bolivian army, shot in the leg and with his weapon disabled, before he was killed by order of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the U.S. Government.

In this way and with the secret burial of his remains, they tried to bury his example.

His mortal remains were located and returned to Cuba 30 years later, and rest together with those of other guerrilla fighters in a memorial in Santa Clara, a city in the central part of the island.

This Tuesday marks the beginning of the Camilo-Che day, which ends on October 28, when the physical disappearance in a plane crash in 1959 of Commander Camilo Cienfuegos, Ernesto Guevara’s close friend, is commemorated. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)