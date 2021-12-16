More than 29 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Cuba

Havana, Dec 16.- A total of 29,055,632 doses of Cuban-made vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, have been administered in the country to date, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported.

According to the MINSAP, 10,223,122 people have received one shot of a Cuban vaccine, while 9,267,661 were administered a second dose, and 8,851,068 got all three doses.

The MINSAP added that 9,376,207 citizens completed the vaccination scheme, accounting for 83.8 percent of the Cuban population.

The Director of Scientific Policy of the Group of Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries (BioCubaFarma), Rolando Perez, explained that the Cuban-made vaccines have an immunization scheme consisting of three doses.

In addition, there is a fourth booster shot that will not only increase the number of memory cells, but will also improve the quality and “we will be enhancing antibodies with a better neutralizing capacity,” he stressed.

(Prensa Latina)