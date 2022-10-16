More than 1.39 million travelers have visited Cuba this year

According to the ONEI, Cuba received 1,145,743 more travelers than in the same period in 2021, understanding as such any person who travels between two or more different countries.

Of the total number, 971,456 were international visitors, who accounted for 807,732 (593.3 percent) more than in the period between January and August in 2020.

By country, 298,410 visitors came from Canada, as well as from the United States (60,885), Spain (55,102), and the Russian Federation (38,488).

Meanwhile, 212,485 travelers are part of the Cuban community abroad.

The figures show a gradual recovery of the tourism sector in Cuba after the collapse of visitors in 2021, when the country received 573,944 international travelers, 60 percent fewer than the previous year.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)