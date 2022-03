MINREX diplomat meets with ALBA-TCP executive secretary (+Photos)

On Twitter, Cuba´s Foreign Ministry (MINREX) reported that both sides reaffirmed ALBA-TCP´s significance for political agreement and economic cooperation, while ratifying the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace.

Ms. Llorenti, on the other hand, assured on Twitter that both sides reviewed all ALBA-TCP´s areas in detail.

“Many projects and missions to strengthen our Alliance,” she tweeted.

Ms. Llorenti arrived in Cuba on March 19 to pay an official visit and meet a working agenda that included exchanges with students and experts in international politics.

Established in 2004, ALBA-TCP was supported by then presidents of Cuba Fidel Castro and of Venezuela Hugo Chávez.

ALBA-TCP acts as a regional organization of Latin American and Caribbean nations focused on the crack down on poverty and social exclusion with a solidarity and cooperation among members.