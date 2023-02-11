Mexico will decorate Cuban President with the Aztec Eagle Order

The information indicates that Díaz-Canel has expressed his appreciation for Mexico and his interest in deepening bilateral ties with this country in the different visits that he has carried out in national territory.

In addition, it has promoted cooperation on health issues between the two nations by sending doctors and nurses to Mexico, in order to support during the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as the reception in Cuba of hundreds of medical students to study different specialties, the sale of vaccines and medicines to our country and the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement on health.

He also recognizes that Díaz-Canel has actively participated in strengthening cultural ties between Mexico and Cuba, by sending a delegation to the International Cervantino Festival in 2021 where Cuba was the guest of honor.

He facilitated the opening of spaces for Mexico to receive the same treatment at the International Book Fair in Havana in April 2022 and inaugurated the Tuxpan bookstore of the Fondo de Cultura Económica, where it was the first foreign bookstore in that city.

The Mexican government emphasizes that the imposition of the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle means an act of reciprocity for the awarding of the José Martí Order award given by the Cuban government to López Obrador in May 2022.

The decoration of the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle, in the degree of Collar, is granted to foreigners in order to recognize prominent services rendered to the Mexican Nation or to humanity, and to correspond to the distinctions that public servants are subject to. mexicans.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)