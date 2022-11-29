Lopez Obrador denounces actions against Cuba by Miami-based groups

He said that they are precisely those who seek to affect the people of Cuba, their own homeland, by implementing and pushing a policy that violates human rights, but they are the privileged ones.

On the other hand, Mexicans, who are the majority (more than 40 million) are not, nor are they treated like those Cubans above.

Our fellow countrymen and women are respectful and contrary to those in Miami, they help their homeland, and their family, with large remittances.

And what do we ask for them? he wondered. Well, just respect, nothing special or privileges, simply that, and if they disrespect Mexicans, we will not keep quiet. Well no, we are going to defend them and demand correct, normal, not special treatment, he pointed out.

He insisted that they do not want anti-Mexican, anti-immigrant, humiliation, and much fewer xenophobia campaigns.

He took the opportunity to celebrate the resumption of talks between the government and the Venezuelan opposition, which seem to be going very well, and highlight the importance of the recent visits by the presidents of Chile, Ecuador and Colombia, who are brotherly peoples.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)