Latin America has a solution: unity

Guáimaro, Camagüey, January 8 – The birthplace of the Constitution reaffirms its solidarity with the sister Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and speaks out against the United States’ military aggression against that nation.

This is evidenced by Yaniesky Trecus Ruiz, director of the Guáimaro Municipal Museum, who adds her sentiment to the voices condemning the terrorist act today.

The historian stated that aggressions lead to the loss of human lives and the democratic values of a country that must be respected, whether one agrees with its politics or not.

She asserted that these violent situations have occurred more than once in the region’s history: lynchings of presidents, kidnappings, assassinations… “Venezuela has been invaded by foreign troops. Our continent must learn to be strong to confront this,” she stated.

Trecus Ruiz described the solidary response from the world as logical, but beyond that, she believes a further step must be taken, especially in the United Nations, which has the mission to sanction, stop, establish, and truly adopt a position that defines and prevents the occurrence of such events.

The distinguished university professor concluded that America has a solution: unity. Faced with nations or individuals who put personal interests above all else, practice corruption, and foster neglect, the cohesion of countries from the Rio Grande to Patagonia will prevent peoples from being easily dominated. (Take from Radio Cadena Agramonte)