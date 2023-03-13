James McGovern urges for initiatives to fight blockade against Cuba

New York, Mar 12. – The International Conference for the normalization of relations between the United States and Cuba continues to be represented by over a hundred organizations in solidarity with Cuba.

This majestic event opened on Saturday at Fordham University with an in-depth program including workshops, panel discussions, exhibition of Cuban art and a short film festival, and it is attended by activists, intellectuals and artists from the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and Cuba.

It will be the perfect setting for participants to call for Cuba´s exclusion from the U.S. list of states sponsor of terrorism, the lifting of the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed for over 60 years, as well as the end of all economic and travel restrictions.

Attendees including the Cuban-American activist and leader of the solidarity movement Puentes de Amor (Bridge of Love) Carlos Lazo, academic William Leo-Grande and professor August Nimtz, called for eliminating all restrictive policies towards Cuba.

Congressman James McGovern (Mass.), on the other hand, urged compatriots for initiatives to fight the hostile US blockade, while considering it as major cause of all difficulties suffered by the Cuban people.

McGovern encouraged delegates to pressure the Joe Biden administration to reverse its stance towards Cuba, and evoked as a positive example the reintroduction of a bipartisan bill to eliminate Washington’s unilateral blockade.

“This conference is quite important. Actions we take can make a difference, and inspire more people to work on it,” McGovern said.

Medea Benjamin, Codepink co-founder, stated that Cuba, far from being an aggressor state, has been victim of multiple attacks by the United States.

(Prensa Latina)