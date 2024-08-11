International solidarity day will demand “US hands out of Venezuela”

The call highlighted the attempts that try to reverse the Bolivarian process through “attacks and operations with the right-wing governments of the region and the world. With the elections in Venezuela we have witnessed the simultaneous, sustained, and deepened application of different methods of violence, isolation, dissemination of fake news, psychological, media, and technological siege, or to put it more briefly, we have seen live and direct the application of a Hybrid War against its people,” the call emphasized.

The Assembly urged “all popular movements, unions, political parties and all people who fight for democracy and popular sovereignty to categorically reject attempts at destabilization and interference by the United States in Venezuela.”

“We know that the firmness and determination of the Venezuelan people, demonstrated in the streets, together with the solidarity of the popular movements of the world, will manage to stop the current fascist escalation, and Venezuela will remain a bastion of peace and stability throughout the region,” it concluded.

New York City Residents gathered last night in front of the headquarters of The New York Times chanting “No to US intervention,” accusing the newspaper of being involved “in a disinformation campaign to encourage and justify attempts of coup d’état and economic war led by the United States against Venezuela.

“The people of the United States are against sanctions, intervention, and endless war! The world supports Venezuela, its independence, and its democratic process!” noted The People’s Forum also on X. (Take from Prensa Latina)