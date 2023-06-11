domingo, junio 11, 2023
Intense agenda in Hanoi for party delegation from Havana

Hanoi, Jun 11.- The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in Havana, Luis Antonio Torres Iríbar, and his delegation fulfilled an intense work agenda here and in the municipality of Me Linh.

Torres Iribar, expressed the honor for him and his delegation to be present “in a sacred place of the Vietnamese homeland and of all the revolutionaries of the world”.

I feel that nature threw two seeds in different places from which Vietnam and Cuba emerged, so distant geographically but with the same feelings and from whose peoples were born two leaders like Ho Chi Minh and Fidel Castro, forgers of an intimate and forever friendship, he said.

Later, the Cuban delegation laid a wreath at the Monument of Heroes and Martyrs, from where they departed to the municipality of Me Linh, located northwest of Hanoi, to visit a model entity of local agro-economic development. (Taken from Prensa Latina)

