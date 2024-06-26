Housing projects in Nicaragua’s southern Caribbean praised

We are working hand in hand with the highly significant component for families in extreme poverty, financed with resources from the Central American Bank for Economic Integration, which has allowed the construction of more than 200 houses in the territory,’ she emphasized.

The official noted the importance of this project, since it is fully subsidized and the families do not need to make any contribution.

In addition to this initiative, the Nicaraguan Government has responded to those affected by Hurricanes Eta and Iota by restoring more than 1,276 houses, Palacios commented.

The projects have been entering systematically throughout the southern Caribbean coast for the benefit of Nicaraguan families,’ she added.

Projects such as Bismarck Martinez are being implemented in both densely populated and remote areas, which ensures that families with legal land have access to decent housing, the official INVUR official pointed out. (Take from Prensa Latina)