Cuba’s removal from US list of sponsors of terrorism demanded at UN

Argentina’s representative, Maria del Carmen Squeff, expressed her nation’s disagreement with the classification of Cuba as a State that allegedly sponsors terrorism.

In addition to being an unsupported categorization, she said, “it increases the intimidating effect of the restrictions associated with the blockade and aggravates the possibilities for that nation to establish commercial and financial relations.”

Mexican Ambassador to the UN Juan Ramon de la Fuente noted that this classification is nonsense and constitutes an additional damage to the Cuban people and Government by preventing financial operations and other transactions.

On Wednesday, Cuba will submit for the thirtieth time its report to the UNGA on the necessity to end the economic, financial and commercial blockade of the United States for more than 60 years.

When presenting the impact of Washington’s blockade on Cuba, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez charged recently that the losses amount to 3.806 billion dollars between August 2021 and February 2022.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)