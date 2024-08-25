Honduran President urges people to lift the country up

On the opening ceremony of the Francisco Morazan Soccer Stadium after having being remodeled, in San Pedro Sula, the head of State spurred the opposition to move the nation forward in all sectors despite differences.

“At least let’s agree on something and that is to give these children the opportunity to develop in sports, so that this is the seedbed for us to have good athletes in different areas,” Castro stated.

The president added that opposition groups do not see the efforts made by the Executive, for example, with the free tuition, the reconstruction of schools and the school lunch, which guarantees a food dish for each child in the public schools of the country.

“Possibly they do not see the eight hospitals we are building and the five neonatal hospitals, possibly they do not see the investment in roads, infrastructure, investment in the countryside in support with the technological bonus, possibly they do not see, those who say we do nothing, that every time they come to a gas station they save 10 lempiras per gallon when they put fuel in their vehicle,” she stressed.

The Honduran leader pointed out that although the progress achieved during her term in office, there is still much to be done in the nation. (Take from Prensa Latina)