Health intervention against Covid-19 starts in Matanzas, Cuba

Matanzas, Cuba, Jun 1st.- The health intervention in risk groups with the national vaccine candidate Abdala against Covid-19, on Monday started in the Cuban province of Matanzas, a process that initially will cover the population of three municipalities.

The trio of Cardenas, Colon municipalities and this homonymous provincial capital, localities with the highest incidence rates of the pandemic, informed here the Territorial Health Directorate (DPS).

Some 349 rooms are enabled for vaccination, 79 of them are family doctor’s offices and the rest are buildings and spaces that meet the conditions for this work, noted Aristides Garcia, in charge of the health intervention.

Garcia, rector of the University of Medical Sciences of Matanzas, pointed out that ‘resources such as refrigerators and transportation have been guaranteed in case it is necessary to transfer a patient to a polyclinic in case of experiencing a side effect.’

The Director of the DPS, Ailuj Casanova, detailed that the rest of the municipalities (10) will be vaccinated gradually with the corresponding level of priorities, ‘for which reason, we will continue preparing the structures and strengthening the medical teams.’

Casanova emphasized that all necessary resources are available, such as syringes, sphygmomanometers to take blood pressure, thermometers and the emergency kit to deal with any adverse reactions that may occur.

She highlighted the efforts of a blockaded country, the efforts of scientists and the structures at different levels of the Communist Party and the Government, ‘for the permanent commitment with its people’.

Over 34,000 Matanzas workers linked to health, tourism and other sectors with a high level of exposure, have already received the first dose of Abdala in their workplaces, the DPS confirmed. (Prensa Latina)