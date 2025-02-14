Floral offerings from Raúl and Díaz-Canel in tribute to Eduardo Sosa

Santiago de Cuba, February 13.- Floral offerings from Army General Raúl Castro and President Miguel Díaz-Canel accompanied the ashes of Santiago de Cuba troubadour Eduardo Sosa this Tuesday, in his final farewell.

On the stage of the Casa de la Trova, in Santiago de Cuba, the people of the Creative City in Music, representing the Cubans, paid their last farewell to the musician, a native of the historic Segundo Frente municipality.

An immense space for Cuban culture was too small this time for the offerings of people and institutions that joined in the tribute to the singer-songwriter, who left a mark among the troubadours in Cuba.

The president of Parliament Esteban Lazo also sent floral arrangements, as well as institutions such as the Central Committee of the Party, the National Assembly of People’s Power, the Ministry of Culture and one on behalf of the People of Cuba.

Local artists and musical groups, students, pioneers, his Masonic brothers and the people in general, revere the troubadour whose ashes rest on the stage of the Casa de la Trova next to his guitar, symbolizing Eduardo Sosa’s last performance before his burial in the provincial ashlar. (Take from Radio Habana Cuba)