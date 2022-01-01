Results from CIGB scientific center stand out in Cuba

“In 2021, excellent results were obtained regarding the efficacy and effectiveness of Abdala from the CIGB against symptomatic disease, severe forms and death, which allowed its use to continue in Cuba,” according to a message from the institution on Twitter.

Another note from the CIGB points out that this year, phase II and III of clinical trials with the vaccine concluded, whose efficacy was 92.28 percent.

“A health intervention for vaccination against Covid-19 was deployed in several municipalities of Havana and its use in emergency was extended in Cuba,” the Center added.

Likewise, “in 2021 phase I of clinical trials with the Mambisa vaccine as reinforcement in convalescent patients from Covid-19 concluded, to compare three nasal administration devices,” recalled the CIGB.

This year, Jusvinza, the first Cuban drug based on peptide synthesis included in the action protocol in Cuba for the treatment of severe and critical patients with Covid-19 had an impact on the reduction of mortality.

“Its researchers published five scientific articles”, highlighted the CIGB.

The institution also emphasized that vaccination against Covid-19 enhances a pregnancy with less risk.

(Prensa Latina)