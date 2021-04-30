Festival in Canada to screen Cuban film ‘Inocencia’

Ottawa, Apr 30.- The Latin American Film Festival to be held in Canada next May includes among the proposals of its lineup the Cuban film ‘Inocencia’ (Innocence), a 2018 film based on a true story.

The historic drama film that focuses on events that took place in Havana in 1871 will be available for 48 hours starting on May 12 as part of the film event, which will take place virtually from May 7 to 14.

‘A class of freshman medical students are imprisoned by Spanish colonial authorities on dubious charges of subversion, and eight of them are subjected to a special punishment,’ refers the film’s synopsis, published on the event’s website.

The source pointed out that ‘Inocencia’ won several awards at the 40th International Festival of New Latin American Cinema in Havana, including the Audience Award and Special Jury Mention.

The film directed by Alejandro Gil is one of the 15 proposals from an equal number of countries that will be screened at the 24th edition of the Latin American Film Festival, an exhibition created by the Canadian Film Institute in 1997.

According to the institution, the purpose of the meeting is to raise awareness, appreciation and understanding of Latin America’s richly creative and diverse cinematography in the nation’s capital. (Prensa Latina)