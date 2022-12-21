Cuban president congratulates FEU on its 100th anniversary

Previously, the head of State had shared a phrase said by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, on the last day of the 4th FEU Congress on December 20, 1990. Then the late leader said: “(…) here are the young men and women like Mella, Jose Antonio, Fructuoso, Frank Pais, not fighting for hope today, but fighting for a reality and for making that reality better and more beautiful.”

For his part, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said that FEU is on the front line of transformations and the defense of the homeland, championing the ideals of Jose Marti and Raul Roa, as an unwavering shield.

National People’s Power Assembly Esteban Lazo pointed out that this is a revolutionary organization “from the brigade to our society with its patriotic commitment, its youthful drive, and consistency with Mella and other martyrs.”

Also on Twitter, Lazo described the FEU Congress as fruitful, based on thinking and actions as a united country, and expressed his admiration for the undying history, heroism and permanent devotion to each task.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)