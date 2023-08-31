Electricians from central Cuba help western region after hurricane

Kaled Cruz, technical director of the Ciego de Avila Power Company, pointed out that the personnel from this province is always ready to offer their solidarity in the municipalities affected by atmospheric phenomena and have experience in solving any breakdown in the damaged electrical networks.

The power line workers will restore the affected areas in the Havana municipality of Playa first. Later, they will move to San Luis municipality, in Pinar del Río, Cruz said.

According to reports, more than 60 percent of customers in Pinar del Río province have been affected by Hurricane Idalia.

The bigest damages are reported in Sandino, Guane, Mantua, San Luis, San Juan y Martínez, Consolación del Sur, Viñales municipalities, and the provincial capital’s circuits. (Taken from Prensa Latina)