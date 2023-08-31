Electricians from central Cuba help western region after hurricane

jueves, agosto 31, 2023
Ciego de Avila, Aug 31.- A brigade of 58 workers from the Power Company in Ciego de Avila are currently working to restore service in western Cuba, a region that was affected by Hurricane Idalia.
The contingent consists of four brigades of power line workers, specialists, equipment, and means of transportation needed to work as long as necessary.

Kaled Cruz, technical director of the Ciego de Avila Power Company, pointed out that the personnel from this province is always ready to offer their solidarity in the municipalities affected by atmospheric phenomena and have experience in solving any breakdown in the damaged electrical networks.

The power line workers will restore the affected areas in the Havana municipality of Playa first. Later, they will move to San Luis municipality, in Pinar del Río, Cruz said.

According to reports, more than 60 percent of customers in Pinar del Río province have been affected by Hurricane Idalia.

The bigest damages are reported in Sandino, Guane, Mantua, San Luis, San Juan y Martínez, Consolación del Sur, Viñales municipalities, and the provincial capital’s circuits. (Taken from Prensa Latina)

