Cuba advocates for orderly, regular and safe migration

Havana, Apr 27.- Cuba emphasized its commitment to maintain safe, orderly and regular migratory flows, even during the Covid-19 pandemic, and denounced the US hostile policy in this regard.

According to the official website of Cuba’s Foreign Ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Anayansi Rodriguez stated such position while participating in a virtual event arranged by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Rodriguez reiterated ‘the negative impact caused by the politicization of migratory relations with Cuba by the United States, causing incentives for irregular and risky emigration.’

The deputy minister denounced the validity of the Cuban Adjustment Act, the failure to comply with the commitments made on migration issues, the suspension of consular services of the US embassy in Havana and the hindrance to commercial flights and remittances.

During the online meeting, participants conducted a regional review of the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, a document adopted in 2018.

Rodriguez noted that in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, Cuba ensured ‘the safe return of many Cubans stranded in other countries’ and facilitated migration procedures in that regard. Cuba’s Foreign Ministry once again rejected the US blockade policy against the country, which ‘constitutes a flagrant violation of its most elementary human rights and a stimulus to irregular emigration.’ (Prensa Latina)