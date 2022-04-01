Diaz-Canel praises best sugar sector’s workers in Cuba

Cienfuegos, Apr. 1st.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel praised the workers from the 14 de Julio sugar factory, in this central-southern province, whom he described as the best in the industry in the country.

“My congratulations on their fulfillment of the sugar production plan at the 14 de Julio sugar factory, the best in Cuba. Pride for the factory, its people, the batey (nearby community),” the president wrote on his Twitter account.

On March 3, that sugar mill became the first in Cuba to fulfill its sugar production plan for the 2021-2022 harvest.

In an 89-day-long harvest, the factory processed all 17,500 tons of sugar established in its technical-economic plan, using 80.26 percent of its installed production capacity.

The president’s agenda as part of the third government visit to Cienfuegos includes his presence at the Gustavo Aldereguia Hospital and the Carlos Rafael Rodriguez University of Cienfuegos, two strategic centers in the local social sphere.

(Prensa Latina)