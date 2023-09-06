Cuban President participates in ceremony for school year’s start

During the event, Education minister Naima Trujillo described the new school year as an exceptional moment, when the general education system opens its doors once again for the benefit of all students.

Trujillo pointed out that all 1,600,000 students are welcomed at 16,000 schools, and added that the school year will be 46 weeks long and will be developed face to face. “This is our celebration, proud and expectant, we contemplate the work of the Revolution and its continuity,” she stressed.

The Minister acknowledged the essential role of educators, who together with the Cuban State and the Government participate in the implementation of programs and strategies to achieve the realization of the country’s project.

The ceremony was also attended by prime minister Manuel Marrero, deputy prime minister Jorge Luis Perdomo, and first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Havana Luis Antonio Torres. (Taken from Prensa Latina)