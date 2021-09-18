Diaz-Canel holds emotional meeting with Cuban émigrés in Mexico

Mexico, Sep 18.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel ratified the Government’s will to strengthen ties with Cuban émigrés. The statement was made at an emotional meeting with compatriots from the Jose Marti Association of Cuban Residents in Mexico at the Cuban Embassy in this capital.

Cubans from various generations settled on Mexican soil expressed to the president their support for the country where they were born in the face of the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States.

They also recognized the work of Cuba’s health personnel to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cuban head of State was greeted by dozens of Mexicans outside the diplomatic mission.

Posters in solidarity with Cuba and against the US blockade were borne by the participants in the event of support for the Revolution.

Diaz-Canel is paying a state visit to Mexico at the invitation of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. On Saturday, he will participate in the 6th Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), hosted by Mexico.