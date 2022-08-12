Diaz-Canel extols heroism, solidarity in response to fire in Matanzas

On his Twitter account, the president stressed that even if a twist of the wind can fan the fire while fuel remains within reach of the flames, nothing will take away the certainty that heroism and solidarity will extinguish it.

“Thanks to Venezuela, Mexico and our people,” the head of State wrote on his Twitter account, where he shared the hashtag #CubaEsMatanzas (#CubaIsMatanzas).

In another tweet, the president highlighted the work done on Tuesday in the area of the fire, which was a decisive step towards the end of what is considered the largest fire in Cuba’s history.

Diaz-Canel warned, however, that there can be no confidence, since the danger is still latent.“My embrace and deep respect for those who are there in the fight,” he added.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)