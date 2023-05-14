domingo, mayo 14, 2023
Diaz-Canel checks economic programs in Cuban central province

Havana, May 13.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel is charing a meeting in the central province of Santi Spíritus to check actions to face the country’s economic situation.
Together with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero and the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales, the head of State is reviewing the fulfillment of the commitments made on January 6 by local authorities and executives of companies and organizations.

Sancti Spiritus Governor Teresita Romero presented to the president a report on the state of fulfillment of the actions taken to promote strategic sectors in 2023, the provincial weekly Escambray reported.

In January 2023, measures were proposed to implement the Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education Program, territorial development strategies and the Government’s improvement at all levels.

Relations between the State and non-State sectors were discussed, as well as the role of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) as the superior leading force of society, the newspaper added on its website.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)

