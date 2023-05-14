Diaz-Canel checks economic programs in Cuban central province

Sancti Spiritus Governor Teresita Romero presented to the president a report on the state of fulfillment of the actions taken to promote strategic sectors in 2023, the provincial weekly Escambray reported.

In January 2023, measures were proposed to implement the Food Sovereignty and Nutritional Education Program, territorial development strategies and the Government’s improvement at all levels.

Relations between the State and non-State sectors were discussed, as well as the role of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) as the superior leading force of society, the newspaper added on its website.