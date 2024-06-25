Cuba expresses satisfaction for Julian Assange’s release

In a similar sense, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, in a message on this social network, described Assange’s release as a victory of the truth, after years of unjust imprisonment and political persecution.

Assange was released Monday and traveled to his native Australia following an agreement with the U.S. government to plead guilty to a felony under the Espionage Act, after spending the last five years of his life in a British prison.

According to WikiLeaks, the release of its founder is the result of a global campaign that involved grassroots organizers, press freedom advocates, lawmakers, and leaders from across the political spectrum, all the way to the United Nations. (Take from Prensa Latina)