Diaz-Canel mourns death of pro-Cuba activist’s daughter

“Sorrowful news death of Professor Carlos Lazo’s daughter. Parents would never be prepared for such a blow. We send you a big hug, feel the affection of the Cuban people in this difficult hour,” Díaz-Canel tweeted.

Lazo announced the death of his eldest daughter, Jessica Lazo, on his Facebook profile Sunday” due to a tragic traffic accident.”

Carlos Lazo leads the Bridges of Love project, which advocates for normalizing relations between the United States and Cuba and implementing activities against the economic blockade and the entire system of coercive measures applied by Washington, affecting by this the livelihood of the Cuban people.

(Taken from Prensa Latina)