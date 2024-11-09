sábado, noviembre 9, 2024
Diaz Canel assesses recovery actions after hurricane Rafael

Havana, Nov 9.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel led a meeting of the National Defence Council to assess the recovery effort from Hurricane Rafael, and to check the measures and priorities taken by each province.

According to the presidential website, Díaz Canel stressed with the first provincial authorities the priorities to be addressed: electricity recovery, water pumping, sanitation, distribution of the basic food basket, crop harvesting, as well as continuing the survey of damages.

At the meeting, the Minister of Energy and Mines, Vicente de la O, reported that the National Electro-energetic System is already synchronized and that work is underway in the western provinces on electric circuits, repair and replacement of poles and power lines.

De la O said that in the province of Havana, one of the provinces hit by the storm, power is gradually being restored and 81 megawatts are being supplied, of the 500 needed.

Hurricane Rafael hit western Cuba on November 6 with a category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, accompanied by winds in excess of 100 kilometres per hour, and in its wake caused serious damage in the provinces of Artemisa, Mayabeque and Havana, with damage to agriculture, housing, hospital infrastructure and the electricity system. (Take from Prensa Latina)

