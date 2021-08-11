Japanese donation of 84 buses was shipped to Cuba

Havana, Aug 11.- The Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment of Cuba reported that 84 buses donated by the Japanese government are on their way to the Caribbean nation.

According to the deputy head of that Ministry, Déborah Rivas, in her official Twitter account, the shipment will be delivered within the framework of the Non-Refundable Financial Aid program of the Asian country and must arrive between the months of September and October.

The donation, announced last May, will strengthen the public transport system in Havana, the province with the highest population in the island territory.

Havana and Tokyo have maintained diplomatic relations since December 1929 and are currently promoting commercial, scientific-technical, cultural, academic and sports exchanges. (Prensa Latina)