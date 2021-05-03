Diaz-Canel appreciates support against U.S. blockade of Cuba
The REDH, which was founded in other threatening days for Cuba, knows very well the seriousness of the siege imposed by the empire, he wrote.
This Saturday, REDH, which brings together intellectuals and artists from around the world, urged lovers of peace, justice and international law to condemn the unprecedented strengthening of Washington’s policy.
Through a communiqué endorsed by more than 3,900 signatures, this group denounced that these measures affect the entire Cuban population and pursue the objective of making their daily life unbearable in order to motivate political reactions and achieve change of regime.
It is an ethical duty to denounce this injustice and demand that the principles of peace, international legality, multilateralism and mutual respect be imposed to guarantee civilized relations between states, the text states. (Prensa Latina)