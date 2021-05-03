Diaz-Canel appreciates support against U.S. blockade of Cuba

Havana, May 3.- Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked the support of intellectuals from around the world for the struggle to end the blockade imposed by the United States on this island for almost six decades.

Through Twitter, the Cuban leader wrote that these personalities, members of the Network in Defense of Humanity (REDH), give prestige with their signatures the long and unwavering struggle of this country against Washington’s economic, commercial and financial hostile policy.

The REDH, which was founded in other threatening days for Cuba, knows very well the seriousness of the siege imposed by the empire, he wrote.

This Saturday, REDH, which brings together intellectuals and artists from around the world, urged lovers of peace, justice and international law to condemn the unprecedented strengthening of Washington’s policy.

Through a communiqué endorsed by more than 3,900 signatures, this group denounced that these measures affect the entire Cuban population and pursue the objective of making their daily life unbearable in order to motivate political reactions and achieve change of regime.

It is an ethical duty to denounce this injustice and demand that the principles of peace, international legality, multilateralism and mutual respect be imposed to guarantee civilized relations between states, the text states. (Prensa Latina)