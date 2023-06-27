President Diaz-Canel recalls legacy of Salvador Allende

Meanwhile, the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of Cuban Communist Party (PCC) Roberto Morales live-tweeted that the legacy of former Chilean president is more alive than ever.

In turn, he reminded Allende’s iconic phrase: “History is ours and peoples have been making it,” which he said in his last speech through Radio Magallanes after Augusto Pinochet’s coup d’état on September 11, 1973.

Such personality had become the Chile´s first socialist president having dedicated his whole life to social struggles since he had been in favor of the poorest people of that country. (Taken from Prensa Latina)