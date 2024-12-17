Cuba’s budget will prioritize power sector in 2025

One virtue of this plan is that the investments are based on the most complex problems of the country, first of all to renew the power generation sector, the president said at Havana’s International Conference Center.

In a speech at the joint session of the Economic Affairs and Constitutional and Legal Affairs commissions of the National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament), the head of State pointed out that it is necessary to achieve electric energy stability in the shortest time possible.

According to Díaz-Canel, Cuba is involved in a process to increase the use of renewable energy sources, which is part of the government’s policy to respond to the demands of sustainable development.

“There are two investment projects in photovoltaic generation of more than 1,000 megawatts each, with 100 megawatts of accumulation, which will first result in two parks in the first quarter of next year to generate more than 40 megawatts,” he said.

The president added that work is also being done on six other photovoltaic parks and, “therefore, we would close the first quarter of 2025 with more than 170 new megawatts incorporated from renewable energy sources.”

“When the first semester ends, we will have more than 560 megawatts and when the year ends, we will have more than 1,200 megawatts installed with renewable energy sources; and in 2026, there will be 1,200 more,” he explained. This “will lead us to be more independent of the consumption of fossil fuels,” he pointed out.

By 2026, we will have greater stability in the electric energy system; more than 20 percent of power generation will come from renewable sources, which is approximately the goal set in the economic and social development plan for 2030, Díaz-Canel added.

The economy will be reactivated, there will be more production of goods, a bigger supply of services, the supply-demand relationship will change and prices and the exchange rate will change.

On Monday, Minister of Finance and Prices, Vladimir Regueiro, presented the draft state budget for 2025 in the permanent commissions prior to the 4th Ordinary Session of the National People’s Power Assembly in its 10th Legislature, which will meet from December 18 to 20 at Havana’s International Conference Center. (Take from Prensa Latina)